Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $11.44 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.