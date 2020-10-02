WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $66.39 million and $49,921.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LBank, ZB.COM, EXX, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

