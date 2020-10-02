Wing (WING) Market Cap Hits $5.03 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Wing has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for $20.10 or 0.00191820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00251464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.01523477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169690 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

