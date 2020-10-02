Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.42.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.47. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $78,926,696 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

