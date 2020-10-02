Worldline’s (WWLNF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Worldline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. Worldline has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $91.02.

