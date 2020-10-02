X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond - Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.