XEL Market Capitalization Hits $374,564.35 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, XEL has traded 29% lower against the dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $374,564.35 and approximately $83.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000838 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.