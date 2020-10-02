Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xperi news, insider Samir Armaly acquired 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,378.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams acquired 6,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

