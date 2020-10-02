Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $82.56 on Monday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,588 shares of company stock valued at $363,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

