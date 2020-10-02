yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $20,073.44

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $20,073.44 or 1.91587645 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $601.55 million and approximately $715.51 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

