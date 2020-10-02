YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.40. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

