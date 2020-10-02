Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $197.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $201.31 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $196.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $760.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.35 million to $766.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $899.93 million, with estimates ranging from $881.30 million to $939.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.