Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce sales of $60.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.06 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $46.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $235.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $238.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $361.42 million, with estimates ranging from $294.66 million to $474.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

HALO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,138. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,876,453. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.