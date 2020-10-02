Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after buying an additional 285,642 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

