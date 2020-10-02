Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.39. LKQ posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.72.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

