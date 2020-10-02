Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.39. LKQ posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.
On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
LKQ stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.72.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
