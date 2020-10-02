Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTR. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

