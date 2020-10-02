Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

