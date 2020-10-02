Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Hold

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MX. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $485.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.13. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

