Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE BE opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.23. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $110,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,014,094 shares of company stock valued at $15,647,987. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.