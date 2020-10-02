Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.02. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 24.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

