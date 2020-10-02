Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “
Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
