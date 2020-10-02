Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 502,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.