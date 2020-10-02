Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:GHL opened at $10.97 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 63,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 128,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $641,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

