Zacks Investment Research Lowers HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

FUL opened at $44.82 on Monday. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $343,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,427,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after buying an additional 257,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 32,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 234,881 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

