Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HTBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of HTBK opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.