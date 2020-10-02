Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NABZY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NABZY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

