Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $389.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

