Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

WING stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.19, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $195,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

