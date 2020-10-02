Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.