Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.16 on Monday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRH Medical by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 669,548 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CRH Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

