Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Buy

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

IBTX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 204.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 267.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

