Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to “Buy”

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

NYSE RAMP opened at $52.42 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,839 shares of company stock worth $5,380,787. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

