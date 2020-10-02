Zilla Price Reaches $0.0030 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $182,875.34 and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00256800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01529930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00172736 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

