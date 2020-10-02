Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) Trading Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (CVE:ZOM)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

