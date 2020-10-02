Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,267 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth $114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

