-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETH. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $128,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETH opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

