-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). vTv Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,028,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,472. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

