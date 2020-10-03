$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.32. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Conn’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. 313,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.37. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

