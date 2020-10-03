-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Asante Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen raised Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

In related news, Director Mark Stephen Berg purchased 12,274 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,031. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.