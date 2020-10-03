-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 105.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Embraer by 25.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Embraer by 58.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Embraer by 178.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. 2,113,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

