$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Kroger posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

KR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,669. Kroger has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $438,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,536 shares of company stock worth $7,651,534 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

