$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Eaton posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

NYSE ETN opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 56.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

