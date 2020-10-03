-$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.65) and the highest is ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 205.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 4,069,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,089. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

