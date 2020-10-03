$13.32 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post sales of $13.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.59 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $17.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $62.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.11 million, with estimates ranging from $55.11 million to $57.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,306. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

