$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.84 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $56.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $57.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 39.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 96,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

