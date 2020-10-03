$18.06 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.53 million and the highest is $30.07 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $75.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $128.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.67 million to $297.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.30. 148,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,723. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $272.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in argenx by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in argenx by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in argenx by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.