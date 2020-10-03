-$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.81) to ($7.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

