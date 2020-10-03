$2.14 EPS Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,372 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.57. The stock had a trading volume of 868,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

