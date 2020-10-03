-$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.42). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($11.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.71) to ($8.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.83) to ($9.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after buying an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of argenx by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,701,000 after buying an additional 372,436 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of argenx by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,858,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in argenx by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.30. The company had a trading volume of 148,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day moving average is $199.64. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

