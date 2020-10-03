$202.63 Million in Sales Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post sales of $202.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.19 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Okta posted sales of $153.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $802.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.06. 1,133,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $231.29.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 81.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 201.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

