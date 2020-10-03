$23.29 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will report $23.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $94.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $98.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $109.65 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $119.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

TUFN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 88,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.